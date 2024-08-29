In Smart’s electric future, the SUV segment will play an increasingly important role. This is demonstrated by the reveal of the new #5, which the manufacturer itself has defined as its largest model ever: it will be a large crossover with an off-road character. The new model was unveiled in Australia, a market in which Smart intends to grow enormously over the next few years, but for sure It will also arrive in Europe.

560 km of autonomy

What we know about the new Smart #5 is that it enjoys a 100 kWh battery which is good for around 560 km of autonomy and which, thanks to an 800V electrical architecture, can recharge from 10 to 80% in just 15 minutes. According to Autocar, a version with smaller battery Smart’s 100% electric SUV will join the range after the car’s launch in Europe next summer.

Important dimensions

It will be based on the same platform Geely SEA2 of the smaller crossovers #1 and #3, and will measure 4,705 mm in length, 1,920 mm in width and 1,705 mm in height. For comparison, its dimensions will be similar to those of the new Peugeot 5008, despite not being a seven-seater. Aesthetically, while retaining many of Smart’s modern design cues, such as hidden door handles and rounded edges, it will differentiate itself from the rest of the range due to a more square and robust looking lighting unit, just to give an example.

Hi-tech interiors

Internally, the dashboard is dominated by the presence of two 13″ OLED touchscreens dedicated to the infotainment system. The driver, instead, has a 10.3″ digital instrument panel. Chapter performance: Power figures have not yet been released, although details released by the Chinese government in June suggest that a range-topping twin-electric model will be offered, making around 640bhp, which will once again use the Brabus badge.