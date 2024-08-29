Champions League 2024 2025 draw: teams, pots and group pairings, live broadcast

The new Super Champions League begins. At 18:00 today, August 29, 2024, the new Champions League 2024 2025 begins, completely renewed, with the draw of the single group that takes the place of the various groups of four teams that we were used to. A real revolution that will lead to having 36 teams instead of 32 and more matches for the individual teams. The participating teams will be divided into 4 groups of 9 teams each: each club will face 8 opponents, two for each group. The groups are determined based on the score in the UEFA ranking. Five Italian teams: Inter, Juventus, Atalanta, Milan, Bologna. But let’s watch the draw of the Champions League 2024 2025 live together with real-time updates:

7:15 PM – The draw is over. Let’s recap how it went for the Italian teams.

INTER OPPONENTS: Manchester City (away), Leipzig (home), Arsenal (home), Leverkusen (away), Red Star Belgrade (home), Young Boys (away), Monaco (home), Sparta Prague (away).

ATALANTA OPPONENTS: Real Madrid (home), Barcelona (away), Arsenal (home), Shakhtar Donetsk (away), Celtic (home), Young Boys (away), Sturm Graz (home) and Stuttgart (away).

MILAN OPPONENTS: Real Madrid (away), Liverpool (home), Bayer Leverkusen (away), Club Brugge (home), Red Star Belgrade (home), Girona (home), Slovan Bratislava (away) and Dinamo Zagreb (away).

JUVENTUS OPPONENTS: Manchester City (home), Leipzig (away), Brugge (away), Benfica (home), Lille (away), PSV (home), Stuttgart (home) and Aston Villa (away).

OPPONENTS BOLOGNA: Liverpool (away), Benfica (away), Borussia Dortmund (home), Lille (home), Shakhtar Donetsk (home), Sporting Lisbon (away), Monaco (home) and Aston Villa (away).

19.00 – Here are BOLOGNA’s opponents: Liverpool, Benfica, Borussia Dortmund, Lille, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sporting Lisbon, Monaco and Aston Villa.



6.56pm – In addition to Liverpool, Benfica and Borussia Dortmund, Bologna will certainly meet Lille, Shakhtar Donetsk and Sporting Lisbon.

6.51pm – The draw for the second tier has concluded.

18.50 – Here are JUVENTUS’ opponents: Manchester City, Leipzig, Bruges, Benfica, Lille, Stuttgart, PSV and Aston Villa.



18.48 – Here are MILAN’s opponents: Real Madrid, Liverpool, Bayer Leverkusen, Brugge, Red Star, Girona, Slovan and Dinamo Zagreb.



6.46pm – Juventus and Milan draw Belgians Bruges. Milan also draws Bayer Leverkusen, Juventus will meet Benfica. Benfica also for Bologna.

18.45 – Here are ATALANTA’s opponents: Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Arsenal, Shakhtar, Celtic, Young Boys, Sturm Graz and Stuttgart.



6.42pm – The draw for the top-tier teams has been completed. Milan has drawn Real Madrid and Liverpool, Atalanta Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​Bologna Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool. For Inter, all eight opponents are already known: Manchester City, Leipzig, Arsenal, Leverkusen, Red Star, Young Boys, Monaco, Sparta Prague.

6.40 pm – Milan and Bologna have drawn Liverpool, Atalanta has Barcelona.

6.36pm – Bologna drew Borussia Dortmund. Atalanta and Milan drew Real Madrid.

6.35pm – Juventus have drawn, among others, Manchester City and Leipzig.

18.32 – Here are INTER’s opponents: Manchester City (away), Leipzig, Arsenal, Leverkusen, Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys, Monaco, Sparta Prague.

6.30 pm – The first team drawn is Manchester City. Here are Manchester City’s opponents: Inter, Psg, Bruges, Juventus, Feyenoord, Sparta Prague and Slovan Bratislava.

6.25pm ​​– One team at a time will be drawn and then the UEFA computer will assign the eight opponents: two for each pot. Matches between clubs from the same country will be prevented.

6.10pm – The ceremony has begun. On stage Gianluigi Buffon and Cristiano Ronaldo, the great guests of the evening. The draws will begin soon.

News and regulations

The 10 winners of the top 10 leagues in the ranking will access the new Champions League, in addition to the teams that populate the top 4 of the top leagues in the ranking. Four teams from England, four from Spain, five from Italy, five from Germany, three from France and two from the Netherlands. Italy and Germany had an extra team thanks to the best UEFA coefficient in the last season, while Benfica and Shakhtar (the teams with the best individual ranking) are added to the list, going directly to the group stage without going through the preliminaries thanks to Atalanta and Real Madrid. The Bergamaschi and the Madrilenians won the Europa League and the Champions League respectively, thus leaving these two additional places.

As mentioned, there will be five Italian teams in the game, a record: by virtue of the UEFA ranking and the victory of the Europa League by Atalanta, in addition to the Goddess there will be Bologna, Inter, Juventus and Milan. The draw will take place today, August 29, 2024, at 18:00. It will no longer be carried out as in the past by extracting the balls but will be computerized.

In total, therefore, 36 teams (instead of 32) and a single group (instead of 8). In the end, the first 8 will be directly qualified for the knockout stage. From the 9th to the 25th there will be a sort of play-off to access the round of 16 (the loser goes to the Europa League), while the last 8 will be directly eliminated.

But who will you play against? Who will you play against will be determined by the draw and the groups you belong to, which will still be decisive. Each team will play 8 games in the first phase of the season (4 at home and 4 away), against two teams for each group. And, as we said, the top eight in the standings will advance to the round of 16.

Champions League 2024 2025 draw: the pots and the teams

As mentioned, the teams taking part in the new Champions League become 36, divided into four groups based on the UEFA ranking.

In the first tier There are InterReal Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Psg, Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund, Leipzig, Barcelona.

In second we find Atalanta, Juventus, MilanBayer Leverkusen, Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Arsenal, Bruges, Shakhtar Donetsk.

In third we have Feyenoord, Sporting Lisbon, PSV, Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb, Lille, Red Star, Young Boys, Celtic.

In fourth there are Slovan Bratislava, Monaco, Sparta Prague, Aston Villa, BolognaGirona, Stuttgart, Sturm Graz, Brest.

The calendar

1st day : September 17–19, 2024

: September 17–19, 2024 2nd day : 1/2 October 2024

: 1/2 October 2024 3rd day : 22/23 October 2024

: 22/23 October 2024 4th day : 5/6 November 2024

: 5/6 November 2024 5th day : 26/27 November 2024

: 26/27 November 2024 6th day : 10/11 December 2024

: 10/11 December 2024 7th day : 21/22 January 2025

: 21/22 January 2025 8th day: January 29, 2025

Playoff : 11/12 February (outward journey) and 18/19 February 2025 (return journey)

: 11/12 February (outward journey) and 18/19 February 2025 (return journey) Round of 16 : 4/5 March (outward journey) and 11/12 March 2025 (return journey)

: 4/5 March (outward journey) and 11/12 March 2025 (return journey) Quarter-finals : 8/9 April (outward journey) and 15/16 April 2025 (return journey)

: 8/9 April (outward journey) and 15/16 April 2025 (return journey) Semi-finals : 29/30 April (outward journey) and 6/7 May 2025 (return journey)

: 29/30 April (outward journey) and 6/7 May 2025 (return journey) Final: May 31, 2025 at the Allianz Arena in Munich

Streaming and TV

Where to watch the Champions League 2024 2025 group draw live on TV and streaming? Appointment this afternoon, August 29, 2024, starting at 6:00 pm on Sky Sport 24 (channel 200) and free-to-air on Tv8. Also streaming on Sky Go and NOW, but also Amazon Prime Video and the UEFA website and YouTube channel, the Sky Sport website and Facebook page.