Confirmed cases of monkeypox in Italy rise to 644, 45 more than the last survey 3 days ago, according to the bulletin published by the Ministry of Health with data updated to today, 12 August. In the national case series, women increased to 10, from 9 in the previous report of 9 August, compared to 634 men. The infections linked to travel abroad are 182 and the median age of the patients is 37 years (for a range that goes from 18 to 71 years).

The Region with the highest number of confirmed cases remains Lombardy with 283, followed by Lazio (118), Emilia Romagna (69), Veneto (44), Tuscany (30), Piedmont (25), Campania (21), Liguria and Puglia (13), Friuli Venezia Giulia (11). The Regions that have not yet reported any Monkeypox virus infection are still at 5 (Basilicata, Calabria, Molise, Umbria and Valle d’Aosta). The remainder, including the autonomous provinces of Bolzano and Trento, count less than 10 infections.