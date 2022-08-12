





Since the beginning of his adventure at the helm of the Republic, President Bolsonaro has made his strategy clear. Attacking, accusing and reacting to any and all external pressure that could hurt you. The real problems began when the president began to threaten the very democracy that elected him. At this point, the angry escalation of the Messiah became an institutional problem. It was the trigger for unlikely alliances at another time, such as the one that puts Fiesp and the ABC Metalworkers’ Union, cradle of former president Lula’s politician, on the same side.

This approach took place on Thursday (11) in an open event at Largo São Francisco, where the USP Law School is located. At Palácio da Alvorada, this information hit the president’s reelection campaign team hard. And it made him prepare, in his words, “a grandiose act for the 7th of September to show where the people are”.

The president’s direct advisers said that he would like to centralize the celebrations of Brazil’s Independence in Rio de Janeiro, but the Genial Quest poll released yesterday (11) and which shows a technical tie between him and Lula in the intention of voting in São Paulo could change the course of celebrations.

Bolsonaro’s idea is to incite the hardest core of his support base for this event. Last year, it was on September 7 that Bolsonaro attacked the STF minister, Alexandre de Moraes, and was forced, days later, to make a letter of retraction against his will (and with the help of former president Michel Temer).

The initial idea of ​​the politicians closest to Bolsonaro was to make a more friendly event, with the aim of puncturing the bubble for new voters to take advantage of the positive agenda of falling prices. But this strategy was abandoned after the act for democracy organized in São Paulo.

The “us versus them” plan came back with a vengeance. This is bad for the economy, because the president will insist on undermining future expectations, but it is even worse for democracy.







