Ein a family home in Elmshorn was hit by a meteorite on Tuesday. The rock the size of a tennis ball broke through the roof of the house, a resident told the German Press Agency on Friday. The “Elmshorner Nachrichten” had previously reported.

A spokesman for the German Aerospace Center (DLR) also confirmed the meteorite impact. Such an event is very rare, he said. According to the center, a meteorite had last fallen in Germany in April 2002 in Bavaria near Neuschwanstein Castle.

A larger caliber, on the other hand, was a meteor that burst in the atmosphere near the Russian city of Chelyabinsk in the Urals in February 2013. According to the DLR, more than 7,000 buildings were damaged by the blast, some of them severely, and around 1,500 people were injured by flying glass splinters.