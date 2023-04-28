Jorge Messias stated to the Inter-American Court that Brazil violated the property rights of quilombolas in Alcântara

The Minister of the AGU (Advocacy General of the Union), Jorge Messias, considered that “historic” the Brazilian government’s recognition of the violation of the rights of quilombola communities in Alcântara, Maranhão.

“We recognize the violation of the full exercise of the right to property and also of judicial protection. For this reason, the Brazilian State formally apologized to the victims of the Quilombola community of Alcântara.”said the minister in an interview with CNN Brazil on Thursday (27.Apr.2023).

“A debt that the Brazilian State has had for 40 years with families, with quilombolas who did not have their rights fully satisfied by the Brazilian State. So today is a historic day that marks a significant paradigm shift.”completed.

On Thursday, the Brazilian State recognized in the IACHR (Inter-American Court of Human Rights) that it violated the internationally protected rights of property and legal protection of communities.

The Inter-American Commission and representatives of 152 quilombola communities in Alcântara accuse Brazil of violations caused by the lack of collective title to property over traditionally occupied lands, lack of free, prior and informed consultation with communities regarding the installation of the CLA (Centro de Launch of Alcantara).

Violations of economic, social, cultural and environmental rights and inefficiency of judicial and administrative resources to remedy the situation are also among the allegations. The cited violations were admitted by Brazil.

In a public hearing of the IACHR held at the Constitutional Court of Chile, in Santiago, the attorney general of the Union made a formal apology on behalf of the State to the quilombolas of the Maranhão city.

Messias also informed the Court of some measures already taken, and in progress, by the government to address topics mentioned in the report of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, such as the creation of an inter-ministerial working group, constituted by decree on Wednesday (April 26). signed by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).