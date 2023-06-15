Culiacán.- Last Tuesday afternoon, June 13, an event took place that many will not forget. A room in the Century 21 Grupo Oro building was filled with paintings and sculptures of all shapes and colors. Whole families flocked to see the works and take pictures. They were not the pieces of Picasso either dalibut of 28 boys and girls who were taking their first steps in the world of art.

It was a collective sample of 17.12 ArtStudioa art school, drawing and paint which since 2018 has been in charge of bringing the new generations closer to the arts. Every year groups of children come to the school to complement their education and discover their artistic abilities.

There they know the theoretical bases of art and learn to function in different techniques and styles. Carmen Torres, teacher and visual artist that he currently exhibits at the Sinaloa Museum of Artthink that if someone at a young age starts in the artistic practice, already in adulthood it will be easier for him to turn it into a profession. Thus, art and culture consciously in society.

With their works, children showed adults what they are capable of. They are not only there to memorize the tables, follow instructions or play soccer: they can also imagine and create their own worlds. Throughout a year, these little ones spent their afternoons in front of notebooks and racksrehearsing the best way to capture the images what’s on their minds. They discovered the foundations of a new languagethe Magic that is hidden in the images and the effort behind a artwork.

The results spoke for themselves. Each chart and sculpture it served as a window into the mind of a child, that which normally remains invisible and alien to adults. His interests became apparent: video game characters, animals, colorful abstractions, landscapes natural and flowers They were seen in the works. Attendees walked with curiosity each piece, dwelling on the details and commenting on their impressions.

But it was not only an occasion to show the talents of the future generations, there was also an important character of social gathering. And it is that art is not only something that hangs on the walls or poses on the tables, it is also the world that is built around it, the encounters that it provokes, the love between loved ones and those smiles engraved in the memory.

Eventually these little ones will grow up and life will take them down other paths. The clothes they wear today will no longer fit them and they will know the complexity of human life. But the aesthetic appreciationhe critical thinking and the expressive skills learned in the artistic education He has to follow them wherever they go. The works they painstakingly made will hang somewhere in their parents’ home, a beautiful reminder of the shapes and colors they dreamed of as children.