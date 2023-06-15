Negotiations on opening a credit line for Sri Lanka by Russia are at the final stage, the parties are discussing a way to transfer money. This was stated by the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Russian Federation Janita Liyanage on June 14.

“We are still at the stage of discussing the issue of opening a credit line by Russia for Sri Lanka. Now we are already at the final stage of negotiations, questions are being discussed about how the money will be transferred, how the repayment will be carried out and other issues related to the current situation,” she said. “RIA News” within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The Sri Lankan authorities are awaiting the visit of the Russian Energy Minister to finalize the agreement. It is indicated that this is a commercial line of credit, so insurance banks will be involved. According to her, “this is not a state to the state, but the Russian state has approved the loan.”

Earlier in the day, Liyanage said the Sri Lankan Ministry of Tourism was considering introducing free visas for tourists. She also noted that Russia is still the leader in the number of tourists in Sri Lanka, adding that the country intends to expand the geography of direct flights from Russia with another airport.

On April 2, the Minister of Transport of Sri Lanka, Bandula Gunawardana, said that the state plans to develop cooperation with Russia in the transport sector, including expanding air traffic and transport links in general.

Prior to that, on March 15, the Federal Air Transport Agency reported that Russia and Sri Lanka had reached an agreement to increase the number of flights between the countries. It was noted that from now on the airlines of the two countries will be able to operate more than 20 Moscow-Colombo flights per week.