Genoa – Strike from this morning by the workers of the Smag / Barbagli group after the state of unrest, the garrison under Palazzo Tursi and yesterday’s meeting with Deputy Mayor Pietro Piciocchi. The protest stems from the failure to resolve the problems reported by the workers’ representatives regarding the worsening of union relations and the company’s intention to change the contract to the detriment of the economic and working conditions of the staff.

Sixty workers are on strike.