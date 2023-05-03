This Wednesday there will be no classes in the municipality of Guanajuato, before the environmental contingency caused by a fire that occurred at the final disposal site of solid waste.

The information was released by the Secretary of Education of Guanajuato (SEG) and the Municipal government of Guanajuato, as well as by the University of Guanajuato, who detailed that They aim to avoid risks to the health of students.

For its part, the SEG explained that the activities are suspended sonly in the educational institutions located in Noria Alta, Subdivision of Los Santos, Marfil, Burócrata, Villa Hermosa, Los Ameros, Zapote, Paxtitlán.

As well as in Pastita, Huertas, Zona Centro, Pueblito De Rocha, Tropezón, Las Teresas, Peñitas, Lomita de la Yerbabuena and Villa Jacarandas, in the western part of the city, and classes will resume until the alert is over.

In addition to informing that there will be no educational activities, they made a call to the population to what use N95 mouth covers, avoid exposure to the open air for a long time.

They explained that these recommendations are given since the smoke can irritate the eyes or inflame the respiratory tract; so they also advised to keep doors and windows closed; Avoid physical activity outdoors.

There will be no classes at the University of Guanajuato either.

The University of Guanajuato joined the call of the SEG to suspend classes and through their social networks they issued a statement in which they informed that academic and administrative activities will be suspended in all municipal schools.

Although it is known that there will be no classes this Wednesday, neither the UG nor the SEG have a date to return to the classroom, since they will wait for the environmental alert to be deactivated.

It should be remembered that since midnight this Tuesday it was reported that there was a fire in the municipal dump, so since then Civil Protection, Guanajuato Fire Department, San Miguel Emergencies, SIMUB and municipal personnel have been working in coordination to put out the flames.