We are just a few days away from the next flagship game from Bethesda, finally being released, Starfield, which has given good news this week either in terms of pre-download and is already in the gold stage. However, it seems that things are not going well, because there are people who want to harm this video game in some way.

As has been revealed by users, they plan to use multi-accounts to give the game bad grades as soon as the scores open in Metacritic, this with scores of zero that would mean that it has something very low on average. This is mainly due to statements that a release on PS5 had previously been considered, but that these plans changed only Xbox.

For now, something that you also have to be careful of is the issue of spoilers, since some images are being distributed on the internet that can spoil the surprise of those who want to try the title on their first day. There are high expectations for it, since they have been working on it for many years, they have not even made much progress in the next elder scrolls for that reason.

Remember that Starfield the September 6 for Xbox Series X / S and PC.

Via: gamingbible

Editor’s note: It is something that is no longer a surprise, the truth, we will see how the game goes and if Metacritic blocks unfair ratings, I have no doubt that they will put a zero out there to abruptly lower the score. I don’t really know what reasons they will have to boycott the title.