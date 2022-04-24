Slovenia In Slovenia, parliamentary elections turn away from prime minister: former head of energy company sues accused prime minister

The Green Left Freedom Movement, founded only about a year ago, has gained support for the prime minister’s party during the first half of the year.

In Slovenia citizens are heading to the polls today for parliamentary elections. In the election, the 90-seat parliament will be redistributed.

The election is marked in advance by a play of suspense between the Conservative Democratic Party of Slovenia (SDS) and the Green Left Freedom Movement, which was founded only about a year ago. Support for both parties has been close to 26 per cent in the polls.

In the parliamentary elections, the center-right Conservative Prime Minister Janez Jansan station. The Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbanin as an ally of the former President of the United States Donald Trumpin known as an admirer, Jansa has been accused of arbitrary takeovers and erosion of the rule of law.

During the election, tens of thousands of people have taken part in regular demonstrations of dissatisfaction with the incumbent Prime Minister.

Veteran politician Jansa has been in scandals before. He served as Prime Minister of Slovenia from 2004 to 2008 and was re-elected in 2012. At that time, his term ended short when he had to resign in 2013 due to allegations of corruption. He was sentenced to two years in prison, although this was later annulled.

In 2020, he rose to power again after his predecessor resigned after a ruling party dispute.

Jansan the strongest challenger in the election is the Freedom Movement’s prime ministerial candidate Robert Golob. The party, founded in May 2021, originally went by the name of the Green Party, but Golob renamed it at the beginning of that year after taking office.

As the name of the Freedom Movement suggests, the opposition has campaigned, especially for democracy and civil liberties, which it sees as declining during Jansa’s last term as prime minister. The party’s support has been growing almost vertically since the turn of the year, as at the beginning of December the party still had only 1 percent support, according to polls.

As a former energy minister, Golob is not a completely newcomer to politics, but he has been on the sidelines of a solar energy company for years on a daily basis. During the election, the SDS has repeatedly tried to crack down on the Freedom Movement, highlighting Golob’s background as a wealthy businessman.