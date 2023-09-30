Saturday, September 30, 2023, 10:00 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Slovakia’s political leaders, led by President Zuzana Caputova, voted this Saturday in parliamentary elections in which the populist and pro-Russian Robert Fico, the country’s former prime minister and staunch critic of war assistance to Ukraine, is the favorite. amid uncertainty about mandatory coalition negotiations.

“I want to ask all doubters to come and vote,” declared the president as she left her polling station in Bratislava. “Cohesion and reconciliation in this country must go much further than an electoral horizon,” she added. “Parliamentary elections are a right and an opportunity, but also a responsibility to influence the future of this country,” she declared.

Related news



The electoral campaign took place in an extremely toxic environment in part due to Fico’s harsh criticism of the president, whom he accused of being a “puppet” of the United States, statements that led Caputova to initiate proceedings for a defamation lawsuit.

The latest example of this tension took place this Saturday at the polling station where Caputova ended up voting an hour late due to the discovery of a suspicious backpack that was abandoned at the doors of the center. After being analyzed by the Police, it was ruled out as a possible threat.