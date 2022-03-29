Slovakia

Jaroslav Kentos’ charges are currently third in this Group C, separated by three points from Russia and six from Spain, who are group leaders. The victory on this day seems capital to access, at least, the playoff position and thus be able to opt for a place in the continental competition. They arrive after reaping two wins in a row against Lithuania and Northern Ireland.

Ace to follow: Matej Trusa. Five goals in this group stage adds the Viktoria Plzen winger. Against Northern Ireland he scored the opening goal and today he aims to be the greatest generator of danger.