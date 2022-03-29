Crimes The mother of Latokartano’s family tragedy was a familiar figure in the neighborhood – “She sat and watched the passers-by”

The unstable behavior of the mother of the suspected family death of Latokartano was well known according to neighbors.

29.3. 17:33

Helsinki The neighbors of the Latokartano slaughterhouse were generally aware of the background and health problems of the deceased mother.

Last Friday, Helsinki police found two bodies in a private apartment in Latokartano, Helsinki.

Read more: Police suspect family death in Latokartano in Helsinki

According to neighbors interviewed by HS, the mother, suspected of murder, had lived in a murder apartment with her son for about two years.

According to the neighbor, the family would have had to move to Latokartano from Arabianranta in Helsinki due to the mother’s disturbing behavior.

The residents of the death house in Latokartano also got to testify about the mother’s exceptional use.

“He often had a chair in front of his own front door where he sat and watched people pass by. At the door, he had a warning sign asking him to watch out for the door that opened, because he always went to the stairs to shout at the pace, ”says a woman living in the same staircase with the death family.

According to a neighbor, in addition to shouting, the woman had poured vinegar and solvent detergent onto the stairs. He was accompanied by a neighbor with a shout from his balcony to those walking down the street.

Several neighbors had made written reports of the woman’s behavior, but the complaints had not led to adequate action.

“This is a very sad case. The boy should not have died and should have been able to do something about it.“

Last Friday, police found two bodies in a private apartment in Latokartano, Helsinki.

Disruptive behavior was, according to neighbors, regular. Sometimes it could be a week between scenes, sometimes a month.

“As a rule, they were good neighbors. The woman in question always dressed neatly and behaved quite normally, except for the scenes, ”says the man who lives below the floor of the murder apartment.

Sometimes, however, according to a neighbor, the apartment could be noisy for several hours in a row.

“Police visited the woman’s apartment every couple of weeks,” one neighbor says.

“At best, the cops visited the scene three times that night, and then I thought it didn’t make any sense here.”

It was common knowledge in the neighborhood that the family would have been a client of child welfare. HS has not received any confirmed information.

“If the boy was taken out of the apartment on Friday, he had already been returned home on Monday,” one of the neighbors interviewed by HS said.

“All the residents were aware of the woman’s problems, but no one could have guessed that this would end so badly,” she continues.

Police does not disclose the causes of death of the deceased or other details related to the case. However, the neighbors reached by HS had not seen the mother or son involved in the family death for many weeks.

“I last saw a woman a month ago when she was in the yard looking for her son. At the time, I heard him shout out loud, “I can’t take this boy anymore,” the neighbor said.

See also Natural disasters At least 46 people killed in tropical storm in Madagascar, Mozambique and Malawi Several candles had been brought to the front of the killer house crab.

Young the boy’s departure has been heavily received in the immediate area. The candles brought in front of the stairwell of the slaughterhouse on Tuesday reminded the residents of the area, which shocked them over the weekend.

According to neighbors, the boy who was killed was very timid and kind in nature. He did not tend to greet his neighbors. Instead, the boy’s gaze turned as he passed by, often to the ground to avoid eye contact.