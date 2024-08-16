What if you could meet your past self? Marshall “Eminem” Mathers he attempted to do just that using AI technology to bring his alter ego back to life, slim Shady. But the result? Well, to say it’s surprisingly disappointing is an understatement.

An Incredible Interview: When Eminem Meets Slim Shady

Imagine: You are in a room with blue velvet curtains, sitting next to an empty chair. A few seconds later, that chair fills with a scratchy hologram of yourself from twenty years ago. This is the scene from the video where theEmminem of the present attempts to “intervene” on the self of the past, an attempt to resurrect Slim Shady to promote his new album, “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)”.

Eminem: “I wrote Stan and Love the Way You Lie” Slim Shady: “Congratulations you wrote the national anthem for stalkers and domestic abusers” LMAOOOOOO this interview is wild pic.twitter.com/a6dFOkjF1v — Wost🐰 (@mosthiphop) July 30, 2024

“Guess who is returned“, says young Slim Shady, in a tone which tries to imitate the mocking song “Without Me” from 2002. But this AI version of slim Shadymore than nostalgic, it turns out to be an insult to the fans’ memory.

The bizarre altercation

It doesn’t take much for the conversation degenerates. Young Slim Shady, created with a de-aging AI Really poor, throws in an unnecessary transphobic joke, and starts criticizing his contemporary self.

“You’re not Taylor Swift,” AI Shady taunts. “You have had a single era that was counting: my.”

During this whole exchange bizarrethe tension between the true Emminem and his avatar from the past is palpable. And not only for the content, but also for the poor quality of the AI ​​effects that make everything surreal and strangely disturbing.

The public’s reactions

In the world of YouTubethe reactions were not long in coming. While some praised the audacity of Emminem for the use of AI, others cannot do without LAUGH of the result. A comment in particular he captured the attention: “Bro got so bored that he started arguing with his alter ego.”

This comment sums it up perfectly the atmosphere of the whole operation Eminem’s return. The attempt to bring Slim Shady back to life via AI ended up feeling more like a caricature than a tribute.

Have you ever wondered what you would say to your past self if it goes away I had the opportunity? Perhaps Not everyone they would use a TO THE to do it, but it’s a experiment thought-provoking. How important is the past to us? And how far are we willing to go to relive it?

There technology has the power to make us encounter the ghosts of our pastbut maybe, like proves this attempt by Eminem, the result is not always up to expectations.

Also in Italy we witnessed a similar technological experiment thanks to Sky and Max Pezzali. In a commercial, the former frontman of 883 interacted with a younger version of himself, recreated through artificial intelligence. This encounter virtual between the Max Pezzali of the present and that of the past has sparked mixed emotions among fans, bringing to the fore the debate on the use of AI to relive the moments iconic of the career of the artists. Just like Emminem with Slim ShadyAlso Pezzali offered a starting point reflection on how the technology can bring back to life our past versions

