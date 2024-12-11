The Amazing Kreskin, the famous mentalist who inspired a John Malkovich film, dies

The ‘Amazing Kreskin’, the famous television mentalist in the United States and which inspired a John Malkovich film has died at the age of 89, reported The Hollywood Reporter (THR)

Kreskin died this Tuesday at his home in CaldwellNew Jersey, his representative, Ryan Galway, told the specialized media.

“I am not a psychic, an occultist or a fortune teller. I am not a mind reader, a medium or a hypnotist. There is nothing supernatural in anything I do“he explained in 1991 in Secrets of the Amazing Kreskinone of the 20 books that the mentalist wrote, remember THR.

“I am a scientist, a researcher in the field of suggestion and ‘extrasensory’ perceptions. I put into practice what I discover“said the artist who was invited to the famous television program”The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” a total of 88 times.

It also appeared about 100 times in The Mike Douglas Show, The Merv Griffin Show and Regis and Kathie Lee Liveand He was also a regular on programs presented by the presenters Americans David Letterman, Jimmy Fallon and Howard Stern, adds THR.

Your skills inspired the movie The Great Buck Howard (The Great Buck Howard) starring John Malkovich.

Before changing legally named The Amazing Kreskin, he was born George Joseph Kresge Jr. on January 12, 1935 in Montclair, New Jersey.