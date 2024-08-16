All about the aaquaplaninghow to recognize it and how to behave while driving if it suddenly appears. Following heavy downpours and on poorly draining asphalt, there is a greater probability of finding long puddles and streams of water on the streets which can cause dangerous situations when driving a car, such as the loss of grip of the tyres with the phenomenon of aquaplaning. risk of aquaplaning is greater when cornering or in ruts, where several centimetres of water can accumulate between the tire and the road.

Aquaplaning

Aquaplaning (or water sliding) is a dangerous phenomenon that occurs when a vehicle’s tires lose traction with the road surface due to the accumulation of a layer of water that creates a sort of “cushion” between the road and the tires. In these conditions, the vehicle can become uncontrollable for a few moments, making steering difficult or impossible. When the car loses traction and no longer responds to the driver’s commands, the risk of accidents increases significantly. It is therefore essential to take preventive measures to avoid dangerous situations, such as reducing speed in heavy rain and ensuring that the tires are in good condition. Avoiding driving in heavy rain, when possible, is an additional precaution to minimize risks.

How to recognize the phenomenon of aquaplaning

There are several signs that indicate the loss of grip in the rain with the phenomenon of aquaplaning. You may feel,

The steering suddenly becomes very light or, conversely, that the vehicle does not respond to controls. The vehicle may begin to slide or skid. You get a sense of floating: the vehicle may feel like it is “floating” or “riding” on water, rather than maintaining solid contact with the road. Sudden increase in engine revs: You may notice a sudden increase in engine speed (RPM) without a corresponding increase in actual vehicle speed while on the dashboard you read an increase in engine speed and a parallel increase in indicated speed, due to the fact that the wheels are spinning. Noise absence: There may be a sudden decrease in the noise caused by the rolling of the tires on the road, as the wheels are no longer in direct contact with the road surface.

Aquaplaning: How to behave when driving when it rains heavily

– Be careful of water-filled ruts and grooves, where the risk of aquaplaning is higher

– Reduce your speed. This is very important.

– Use tires in good condition and with a tread depth of at least 4 mm

– Check tire pressure

Tips for driving in the rain

How to react to aquaplaning

– Keep calm!

– Ease your foot off the accelerator to gradually reduce speed.

– Do not turn the steering wheel from one side to the other, but point it in the direction of travel until you regain traction and control of the car.

– Do not brake or accelerate during aquaplaning, as this further reduces grip.

Aquaplaning as it depends on the tread depth, speed and tire pressure

The thinner the tread depth, the higher the risk of aquaplaning. It is important to keep in mind that the Tread Depth of a new summer tire is approximately 8 millimeters. The law allows you to drive with a tread depth of up to 1.6 mm but in reality these tyres are no longer safe. Tyres should be replaced when their depth is close to 4 mm.

Let’s see below how the contact with the ground of the tire is reduced when the speed increases and much more when the thickness of the tread goes from 8 mm to 1.6 mm. Likewise, the reduction of the contact surface reduces the grip on the ground and increases the probability of losing total adhesion with the phenomenon of aquaplaning.

How the tire’s contact patch with the ground is affected by tread depth and speed in rain.

Even the tire pressure has a big impact on the car’s behavior during the rain. Checking it regularly pays off, because Excessively low pressure increases the risk of aquaplaning.

How asphalt type and conditions affect aquaplaning

The type of asphalt has a significant influence on the phenomenon of aquaplaning and on which the drainage capacity of the surface depends. Here is how different types of asphalt can influence the phenomenon of aquaplaning more or less.

There is a greater chance of aquaplaning on these roads

There is a greater probability of aquaplaning on roads with asphalt of this type:

Traditional non-draining asphalt (higher probability): Conventional road surfaces can be more susceptible to aquaplaning, especially in heavy rain. If the asphalt has a smooth or worn surface, water can accumulate, forming puddles that increase the risk of loss of traction. In this case, aquaplaning is more likely, especially at high speeds. Old or damaged asphalt (more likely): Over time, asphalt can become smooth and worn due to traffic and weather. A worn, smooth road surface is less effective at draining water, increasing the risk of hydroplaning. Additionally, potholes or cracks can collect water, creating ideal conditions for hydroplaning.

Less chance of aquaplaning on roads with these asphalts

Rough or grooved asphalt (less likely): Some roads are made of rougher asphalt or have longitudinal grooves, which improve water drainage. These features can reduce the risk of aquaplaning, as the grooves help divert water away from the contact surface of the tires. Draining asphalt (less likely): This type of asphalt is specifically designed to reduce the accumulation of water on the road surface. It has a porous structure that allows water to drain quickly through the pavement. This significantly reduces the risk of aquaplaning, because the water does not remain on the surface, allowing the tires to maintain better contact with the road. Slope of the road (less likely): The slope of the asphalt also plays a role. A well-designed asphalt with a slight slope (cross slope) allows water to flow towards the sides of the road, reducing the risk of water accumulation. Flat or gently sloped roads can retain water more easily, increasing the risk of hydroplaning.

In summary, a well-designed road with rough, draining and good-condition asphalt can significantly reduce the risk of aquaplaning, while smooth, worn or poorly drained surfaces increase the likelihood of the phenomenon occurring.

Final advice

When driving in the rain, two things are important: speed and tire conditions. When the road surface is covered with water and the tires are worn outthe first thing to do is to reduce speed even more so if the asphalt is smooth. Even with good tires the danger of aquaplaning remains; if the tyres are worn out, aquaplaning is almost inevitable. In some tests a high-quality and well-maintained summer tyre began to slip on a straight road, when there were 6 mm of water on the asphalt and the car was travelling at 80 km/h. With a worn summer tire Aquaplaning occurred already at 70 km/hwhile with a winter tire it performed worse.

