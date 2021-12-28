Alexa became a very popular assistant, and although it is usually very useful, it is still a buggy machine.

There are several cases where this device acts strangely, making noises or playing terrifying music in the middle of the night, but this time it went further and suggested a girl to do a dangerous internet challenge.

Kristin livdahl, the mother of the minor, revealed that Alexa He suggested plugging a charger in the middle and then tapping exposed plugs with a coin.

It all started with an innocent afternoon of games where mother and daughter were having fun with simple physical activities, but the laughter quickly turned to concern.

This challenge, known as ‘the penny challenge’, gained popularity just over a year ago, quickly drawing the attention of the authorities, who warned of the risks of doing so.

Don’t do it, buddy. Image: Metro.

In addition to electrical shock and severe burns, there is a risk of losing limbs due to possible shock.

It wasn’t Skynet, just an Alexa bug

This challenge was not an invention of the Amazon device, but rather an unfortunate search on the web.

The company was quick to learn of this dangerous suggestion and quickly put to work to correct it.

Fortunately, Kristin’s little daughter is too smart to fall into something so dangerous, plus she was accompanied at the time of the mistake.

With a complex algorithm behind Alexa, It is normal that situations of this type appear from time to time, but fortunately, Amazon does not take long to solve them.

We only hope that in the future it does not occur to him to take control of our electronic devices to harm us.

