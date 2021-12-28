Problems for Manuel Pellegrini at the end of the year. Betis announced in the last hours that it has six cases of COVID-19 in its squad after the tests carried out on its players before returning to training. Although the statement did not detail which players are in this situation, all players follow the protocol and are in good health waiting to return to work with the rest of the team. One of them is Claudio Bravo.

The national archer began his isolation process with his family. This was made clear by his wife, Carla Pardo, on social networks.

Thus, Manuel Pellegrini will have to look for alternatives for the duel next Sunday against him Celta del Vigo by LaLiga. His rival, curiously, was also affected by numerous absences due to the Coronavirus on your return to work. The Chilean coach hopes that the rest of the pieces will be back soon and that this does not affect the good moment of the team in the league championship, where he is third.

The Betis statement

“The first team, following the protocol established by LaLiga, has undergone the relevant COVID-19 detection tests this morning as a step prior to resuming training once their vacation period has ended.

The tests have confirmed that today there are six positives in the squad, although most of them are cases that the club had already detected during these days off..

All the professionals affected are in good condition and isolated until new tests allow them to rejoin the group. “