The authors of Skyblivionor the mod that recreates The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion with the Skyrim graphics engine, have revealed that they have received death threats and that they have been stalked, without however explaining whether I know of a specific reason for these attacks. In addition, the group is also undergoing some cyber attacks.

Precisely, Rebelzize personal Discord account – head of the Skyblivion project – was hacked and this caused the loss of some materials related to the game. “My account has been hacked and hackers are attacking and taking down everything related to Skyblivion,” Rebelzize wrote. “My life’s work is being torn apart and every minute counts.” Rebelzize has already confirmed that they have recovered their Discord accounts, but have “lost a few things”.