The team working on Skyblivion has revealed that they have received death threats and hacker attacks: some materials have been lost, but “it could have been much worse”
The authors of Skyblivionor the mod that recreates The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion with the Skyrim graphics engine, have revealed that they have received death threats and that they have been stalked, without however explaining whether I know of a specific reason for these attacks. In addition, the group is also undergoing some cyber attacks.
Precisely, Rebelzize personal Discord account – head of the Skyblivion project – was hacked and this caused the loss of some materials related to the game. “My account has been hacked and hackers are attacking and taking down everything related to Skyblivion,” Rebelzize wrote. “My life’s work is being torn apart and every minute counts.” Rebelzize has already confirmed that they have recovered their Discord accounts, but have “lost a few things”.
Skyblivion and death threats: Rebelzize’s comment
Rebelzize said: “Its a bit sad that working on Skyblivion means dealing with stalking, death threats, harassment and now even hacking,” says Rebelzize. “These things have become a regular part of what started out as a hobby. The people on the team and I already sacrifice so much.”
“People have no idea about how much time and how much effort there is in this project. And then, on top of that, you have to deal with this shit. I also have a full time job, you know. It’s hard enough juggling two full-time jobs.”
“It could have been much worse“, says the developer of Skyblivion. “We had a busy night as a team trying to figure out how best to approach the situation. As unfortunate as it was, it only brought us closer together as a team. Discord server or not, no one can take this away from us.”
Obviously it seems useless to underline how behaviors of this type are absurd in any context, but especially when we talk about a group of modders who aim to give the public a remake of a massive game like Oblivion for free. We are also certain that other modders will now feel less encouraged to give passion and time to the world knowing that the risk is to be insulted and threatened for no real reason.
If mods are a source of joy for you, then we remind you that another one is in production: we are talking about Fallout London which, however, has been postponed so as not to clash with Starfield.
