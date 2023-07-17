He kills the son of less than a year, the mother does not respond to the judge: “He is unable to speak”

He chose not to answer the judge’s questions. Elisa Roveda, the 45-year-old arrested for the murder of her less than one-year-old son did not speak to the judge because, as explained by her lawyer, “she was absolutely not in a position to answer”.

The woman, who has been under treatment for a month and a half, is accused of killing her son Luca at his home in Voghera, in the province of Pavia. Since the day of the infanticide, last Friday 14 July, she has been hospitalized in the psychiatry department of the San Matteo Polyclinic, where she has undergone intensive care.

The crime would have occurred after the husband had left the house to go to work and before the mother’s arrival to assist her. “The first concern is of a medical nature and concerns her condition. Then, when the time comes, we will try to understand in detail what happened,” said the lawyer Gianfranco Ercolani. Doctors still don’t have a prognosis for his resignation.

The doctor who was treating the woman was questioned. She “she was being treated by a doctor who had prescribed medicines for her, I think antidepressants even with injections. They never told me the doctor’s name,” Dante Bariani, her husband Maurizio’s uncle, told the Pavia Province. “I always ask myself a question in these hours: why did the doctors leave Elisa at home?”, He added.

“Why didn’t they have her hospitalized for at least twenty days? Under strict medical supervision, she would have had a better chance of overcoming that accursed postpartum depression. Why did they leave her at home where, in any case, she was followed closely by her mother and other relatives? Attentions that were not enough to avoid a tragedy. I don’t want to go into the merits, but even the treatments certainly didn’t have a positive effect”.