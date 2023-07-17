Ubisoft has announced that the closed beta Of Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade announced last June will open its doors on August 3, 2023 on mobile devices.

Tests will be available for iOS and Android devices and to participate in it you need to register on the game’s official website, which you can reach via this address. Since this is a limited number beta, registration does not automatically guarantee access, with participants most likely to be selected randomly.

However, this is an excellent opportunity to try out this new iteration of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, designed specifically for mobile devices and with the free-to-play formula, so if you are a fan of the series it is definitely worth trying your luck.