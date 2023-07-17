Ubisoft has announced that the closed beta Of Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade announced last June will open its doors on August 3, 2023 on mobile devices.
Tests will be available for iOS and Android devices and to participate in it you need to register on the game’s official website, which you can reach via this address. Since this is a limited number beta, registration does not automatically guarantee access, with participants most likely to be selected randomly.
However, this is an excellent opportunity to try out this new iteration of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, designed specifically for mobile devices and with the free-to-play formula, so if you are a fan of the series it is definitely worth trying your luck.
Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade takes us to China
In Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade, players will explore the Third century BC Chinaat the time of one of the first unified dynasties in the country.
Just as we’ve come to expect from Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed titles, players will be able to visit historic locations, from the Great Wall to the imperial capital of Xianyang, and put their parkour skills to the test by scrambling through cities, leaping from rooftop to rooftop, assassinating objectives and engaging in bladed combat.
Codename Jade is just one of the Assassin’s Creed games that await us in the near future. In addition to Jade, we also have Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe and Assassin’s Creed Codename Red.
