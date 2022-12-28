The withdrawal of the PIS/Pasep salary bonus benefit for the base year 2020 can be requested until Thursday (29). To find out if he has something to receive, the worker needs to download the Digital Work Card application, access the “Benefits” tab and then “Wage allowance”. Another option is to call the number 158.

Pasep is transferred by Banco do Brasil to public service workers, and PIS is administered by Caixa Econômica Federal, for employees of the private sector.

Whoever has an account at the institutions receives the credit automatically. Those who do not have a Banco do Brasil account can withdraw via TED, free of charge, at the bank’s service terminals or over the internet.

In the case of PIS, for those who do not have an account or savings at Caixa, the withdrawal is released at self-service terminals, lottery outlets or Caixa Aqui correspondents, with the Citizen Card, or at branches and lottery shops, with an identification document.

After the 29th, the resources will return to the Worker Support Fund (FAT), and the person concerned will have to file an appeal with the Ministry of Labor and Social Security (MTP) to have the benefit released again in the next payment schedule.

who has the right

To be entitled to the salary bonus, the worker must meet the qualification criteria: be registered in the PIS/Pasep program or in the CNIS (date of first job) for at least five years; have worked for employers that contribute to PIS or Pasep; having received up to two minimum average monthly wages during the period worked; have performed paid activity for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in the base year considered for calculation (in this case 2020); having their data correctly informed by the employer (company or government) in the Annual Social Information List (Rais) or in the eSocial of the base year considered for calculation.

who has no right

Domestic servants are not entitled to receive the salary bonus; rural workers employed by individuals; urban workers employed by individuals; and workers employed by individuals treated as legal entities.

amount receivable

The amount of the allowance is proportional to the number of months worked in the reference base year. You will only receive the maximum amount — equivalent to the national minimum (currently R$ 1,212) — who worked the 12 months of 2020.