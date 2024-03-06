Reducing inequalities is one of the main objectives of the Fourth Transformation and, without a doubt, the one that the women is priority.

In this sense, it is important to work from all areas so that the empowerment of the women move forward decisively and building an environment where they can develop their full potential is a task in which we must all get involved.

Although the legal advances to seek the Equality between men and women have made significant progress, especially in terms of political representation where it is now mandatory to nominate women in a minimum of 50% of popularly elected positions, the truth is that we still have a lot to do in terms of the culture of equality between men and women.

In this case, the Fourth Transformation has set great examples such as the fact that, since his arrival, our president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador He has appointed, in places of great importance in his cabinet, exemplary women, such as the Ministry of the Interior with Olga Sánchez Cordero at the beginning, and the young Luisa María Alcalde at present and Rosa Icela Rodríguez in the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection , just to mention the cases where there had never been a woman as head.

Thus, seen from the Fourth Transformation, we must advance in true equality through real actions such as in the cabinets, in the town councils and in all public activities.

Likewise, from the left it is also important to advance the social backwardness that women have suffered, such as the issue of economic equality, which has to do with access to paid employment on an equal basis with that of men and, above all, we have as priority is to advance in the eradication of violence against women and girls that, unfortunately, still have a great cultural factor in our country which we must transform.

At this time, we have the best example of the 4T's commitment to true progress towards equality in Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum Pardowho based on effort and commitment to transformation is our candidate for the presidency of the Republic by decision of the citizens who sympathize with our party-movement.

Today, we are just a few months away from seeing our country be governed by a woman who, in the case of the Fourth Transformation, symbolizes the noblest potentials it can reach because, in Claudia Sheinbaum we have a recognized scientist, courageous leader , social activist and exemplary mother who has consistently fought her entire adult life for those who have less and above all for equality to be a reality in Mexico.

For all this and more, next Friday, March 8, we must commemorate Women's Day thinking about what each of us can do to achieve the long-awaited equality because, to eradicate machismo, we must start with ourselves, in our homes, with our daughters and sons because I am convinced that transformation, progress with justice and well-being have a woman's face.

