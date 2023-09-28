Exactly one week left until the debut of the new Skoda Kodiaq: the world premiere of the new SUV from the Bohemian car manufacturer has been set for the late afternoon of next October 4, when all the details relating to the new model will be made known. Meanwhile, the more curious can imagine what Skoda will have given birth to by taking a look at latest teaser images issued by the same Czech company.

Powerful design

It is currently difficult to say which elements shown in these digital teasers will then also be featured on the SUV in its standard version: certainly, what captures attention at least initially is the front sculptural character of the new Kodiaq, which contributes to the style of the SUV that Skoda itself defines as “powerful and exciting” along with the characteristic squared wheel arches, wheel sizes ranging from 17 to 20″, a solid rear bumper and above all second generation TOP LED Matrix headlights with crystal clear design elements. Furthermore, at the rear we find a red light bar that connects the two lights, as well as a powerful bumper and the new Škoda lettering positioned centrally.

The style of the future

“The new Kodiaq will be modern and dynamic, with a surprisingly distinctive look – declared Oliver Stefani, head of Skoda design – In line with the principle ‘form follows function‘, we have incorporated the first elements of our future Modern Solid design language. The style not only emphasizes the practicality of the car, but also enhances it aerodynamics with its dynamic shape”. So all that remains is to wait a few more days, and all the secrets of the new Kodiaq will be revealed.