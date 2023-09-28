The Lebanese pound has lost almost 98% of its value in the last four years, and citizens calculate the costs of purchases and paying for services in dollars, although their salaries continue to be in local currency. The economic crisis is so deep that even the educational system suffers the consequences.

The prices of products in Lebanon can change from one day to the next, this is a reflection of the serious economic crisis that the country is suffering, where its citizens see prices in American dollars on the shelves of supermarkets and stores.

The crisis has a direct impact on people’s daily lives, and among what they sacrifice is education: hundreds of people dropped out of university or did not start it and many children are behind in their courses due to the inability of their tutors to pay. educational fees on time.

Educational institutions are a reflection of the crisis facing the country, with buildings without maintenance and teacher salaries completely devalued. Many teachers are already below the poverty line.



