There Skoda Epiq it's next Compact, electric SUVfrom the Bohemian car manufacturer, which will arrive on the market in 2025 with a list price of approx 25,000 euros. Before presenting the final version, Skoda launched this concept which also anticipates the new design language of the named brand Modern Solid.

Skoda Epiq electric city SUV, features

The next City SUV Skoda Epiq is characterized by the length of 4.1 meters and space for five people, with a load capacity of up to 490 litres. Incorporates new design language Modern Solid both indoors and outdoors and offers a maximum electric range of over 400 kilometers.

Skoda Epiq front

Design and interior

The design features a sculpted bonnet with the new Skoda brand and a Tech-Deck Face in gloss black with integrated electronic devices. The front headlights are equipped with Matrix LED technology and the sturdy front bumper has one spoilers painted in Unique Dark Chrome.

Skoda Epiq rear 3/4

The side view is characterized by a high and wide tornado line that separates the glass from the rest of the bodywork, while the rear has a sturdy bumper with new Skoda lettering on the tailgate. Outside it also stands out for its metallic paint opaque in the Moon White color and for the details orange on the roof bars and rims.

The interior of Skoda's new compact SUV combines minimalist lines of the bodywork with advanced technology. There digital instrumentation it is integrated on a small monitor inserted into an eyelid, while a large central screen manages the infotainment.

Skoda Epiq cockpit dashboard

Below it are the only ones physical buttons on the dashboard. The steering wheel features a two-spoke design with side rotors and controls for ADAS, multimedia and more, maintaining the style found in the Skoda range.

Volkswagen MEB Entry platform

From a technical point of view, the Skoda Epiq was born on the platform MEB Entry, shared with the Volkswagen ID.2 and the Cupra Raval. Featuring front-wheel drive mechanics designed specifically for electric vehicles, the Skoda SUV will have batteries that will offer an autonomy of approximately 400km.

Price

With a price of 25,000 eurosthe next Skoda SUV fits into the electric car segment with a more affordable cost, in which we find in addition to the VW ID.2 also there Renault 5 and other models that are increasingly appearing in this segment.

Exit date?

Skoda's scheduled release date is in 2025. In the same year the “cousins” are also expected on the market VW ID.2 Cupra Ravaland all three will be assembled at the Volkswagen plant in Pamplona (Spain).

