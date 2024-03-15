Legislation | Chancellor of Justice Pöysti on the government's “conversion law”: an exceptional and serious matter

Chancellor of Justice Tuomas Pöysti is preparing his opinion on the draft.

Attorney general Tuomas Pöystin according to the government's draft “conversion law” is a serious matter.

“The bill is exceptional and it requires a demanding consideration of the rule of law and the interpretation of fundamental and human rights in a difficult security environment. This is a very important and serious matter.”

On Friday, the government sent a draft law to the opinion round, on the basis of which asylum seekers could be prevented from entering the country and the acceptance of applications would be significantly limited.

The purpose is to prevent Russia's operation described as hybrid influence, where asylum seekers have been allowed or even pushed to the Finnish border. Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) and the Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen (ps) justified the necessity of the law with Finland's security and border protection.

According to Orpo, the situation on the eastern border may become more difficult as spring progresses.

In the draft law it is stated several times that it is in conflict with international human rights obligations.

Pöysti does not want to comment on this at this stage, as he is preparing his statement on the draft.

The task of the Chancellor of Justice is to monitor the legality of the functions of the Government, i.e. the government and ministries, as well as the President of the Republic.

In carrying out his duties, the Chancellor of Justice supervises in particular the realization of fundamental and human rights.

Pöysti emphasizes that in connection with previous decisions regarding the eastern border made under the Border Guard Act, it has been rightly stated that there is a serious threat to Finland's national security.

“I have considered it important to find out all the legislative options and ways to protect Finland's national security while respecting the entirety of the constitution and the essential requirements of international human rights obligations and EU law, if border security deteriorates further and the threat to national security increases.”

