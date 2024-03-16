Skiing | Krista Pärmäkoski's actions are talking in Sweden – she broke an “unwritten rule”

Pärmäkoski's activities in the goal area became a topic of conversation in Sweden.

Two a Finnish woman was more than the others in Falun on Saturday, but the third one also became a topic of conversation.

Kerttu Niskanen was the fastest in the 10 km (p) race, and Johanna Matintalo secured Finland's first double win since 2008. Krista Pärmäkoski was ninth, and his actions in the goal area sparked a debate in Sweden.

of the United States Jessie Diggins skied fifth and was lying in the finish area having given his all, when Pärmäkoski came to congratulate him, took the skis from his feet and patted him on the shoulder.

At the same time, Pärmäkoski broke the unwritten rule, according to which Diggins must not be touched immediately after entering the goal.

Aftonbladet said in February that Diggins had previously described that the first 20 seconds after scoring are special to him, and he should not be touched for half a minute immediately after scoring.

The Expressen magazine asked about it in connection with the World Cup competition in Minneapolis, and Diggins confirmed that it is still relevant.

“Yeah, I'm having a really hard time catching my breath, so it's best to leave me alone,” Diggins commented.

Pärmäkoski didn't care about the unwritten rule. He said he just wanted to be friendly.

“I know about that rule, but I did it anyway (took off his skis and patted his shoulder),” commented Pärmäkoski For Expressen.

“It shouldn't have taken another 30 seconds, right? But I still started with skis, so it was probably okay.”

According to Expressen, Diggins did not give comments to the journalists writing, so no insight into Pärmäkoski's actions was obtained.