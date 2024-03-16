Danny Trejo plays one of the enemies of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealthand in the video below we can see his reaction during the fight between Ichiban and his character, Dwight Mendez.
Introduced as per tradition by a cinematic sequence of great impact, the battle with the boss Mendez develops according to the criteria of combat system in Infinite Wealth, which Trejo enthusiastically commented on.
It's not the first time for Danny Trejo
We can say that Danny Trejo is now well used to it to participate in the creation of video games, and Infinite Wealth certainly does not represent his debut in this world, indeed it is only the latest in a long series of projects that have involved the actor.
His first time was in 2004 with Def Jam: Fight for NY, where he played an enemy, while in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Vice City Stories he lent his voice to the character of Umberto Robina.
After further work as a voice actor, Trejo appeared in 2021 in the thematic DLC of Far Cry 6, Danny and Dani Vs. Everybody, and then also appeared in Olli Olli World before starring in Infinite Wealth.
