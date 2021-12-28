Skiing Kerttu Niskanen got more nice memories of a Swiss alpine village

In the opening print of the Tour de skin, Niskanen built good setups for the overall competition.

Skier Kerttu Niskasella there were already fond memories of the Swiss alpine village of Lenzerheide, and more were collected on Tuesday.

In January 2014, Niskanen achieved his first career out of two World Cup victories in Lenzerheide, when he won a 10-kilometer (p) joint start in the Tour de Ski tour, beating Norway, among others. Therese Johaugin.

On Tuesday, Niskanen arranged comfortable arrangements for the continuation stages of the Tour, when the traditional tour at the turn of the year began for the 16th time.

Niskanen advanced to the semi-finals of the free sprint in Lenzerheide through a time comparison and earned important bonus seconds for the overall race.

In the semi-finals, he wrestled in the lead in the first round, but the rise in the second round came to a clot.

Niskanen has finished fifth and best in the Tour’s overall competition twice (2014 and 2016).

Niskanen finished tenth in the sprint. He was the only Finn to make it to the semi-finals. Also aspiring to the top of the overall competition Krista Pärmäkoski did not survive the rest of his semi-finals.

Last year’s winner of the Tour, USA Jessie Diggins started with a win. One of the surprises of the race was that of Sweden Frida Karlsson, one of the biggest contenders for the overall competition, was eliminated.

When The tour has only six stages this time, the importance of the two sprints is highlighted as they distribute bonus seconds on a standard scale so that the winner gets 60 credit seconds.

For this reason, Norway’s biggest winning favorite is Norway Johannes Høsflot Klæbo, which took the Tour’s overall race in 2019. Now he started the second title hunt with a very overwhelming win and gained a significant advantage over his toughest rivals.

Iivo Niskasen with regard to the Tour began on the most suitable journey for him. For Niskanen, the race even became a surprisingly accurate copy of Lenzerheide’s sprint two years ago.

At that time, Niskanen finished 43rd in the free sprint qualifier and lost to Kläbo in 11.26 seconds. The difference to the 30th place, which brings in bonus seconds, came in at 3.43 seconds.

This time the ranking was 40th, Kläbo lost 11.83 seconds and the difference to the continuation place was 2.05 seconds.

In this way, Niskasen immediately took the jacket off to some of his toughest competitors in the overall race.

However, it was favorable for Niskanen that Norway was left without bonus seconds Emil Iversen, Simen Hegstad Krüger and Sjur Røthe as well as Russia Alexei Chervotkin.

Only the Finnish men progressed to the wilderness stage Lauri Vuorinen, for which sprinting will be the main destination at the upcoming Olympics.