Skiing Jasmin Kähärä can achieve the “only” dream of his skiing career at the age of 21

18.1. 19:49

If coronary pandemic, Jasmin from Kähärä will be the first Finnish Olympic skier born in the 21st century in February.

At the same time, the 21-year-old Kähärä will be able to realize his big dream as a skier in his first value races.

“Choosing for the Olympic team was a really big deal for me. Actually, I’ve had one single dream in this skiing, and that’s getting into the Olympics. Now it’s coming to fruition, so it’s a really good feeling. It’s really cool to get there at this age, ”said Kähärä on Tuesday night at Hakunila Sports Park in Vantaa.

A moment earlier, he had also finished second in the Olympic team, as expected Jasmi to Joensuu winning a five kilometer (v) race that was part of the Finnish Cup.

One and a half a week ago, Kähärä crashed in Imatra in the finals of the Finnish Championship sprint (v) from the lead and lost his chance.

“It annoyed a lot and for several days, but now it’s already forgotten. The Olympic selection came in a good position and took the ideas elsewhere, ”Kähärä said.

Olympic team athletes are currently living in a stressful time, as corona infection at this point could prevent entry into the Games.

“The main thing I’ve been thinking about is doing everything so that you can get there. It is really important to keep yourself healthy so that the tests remain negative. If we can get on the plane, then we will think about competitions, ”said Kähärä, who is due to compete on the Olympic tracks, at least in the sprint (v).

En route Kähärä was also lucky to be in the Olympic selection, as he made his way to Lillehammer from the reserve, where he achieved the first mc points in his sprint career.

“I may have had the potential over the last couple of years, but now came the right time to race well, that everything worked well in December and I got a chance to go to the World Cup in general. When there were successes, it took the race forward from the race, ”Kähärä said.

He said that Virpi Kuitunen and Aino-Kaisa Saarinen are role models for him, which made him excited about skiing.

Kähärä hopes to reach his best mood of the season on Olympic Sprint Day, February 8th.

“Hopefully from qualifying on, and then everything will be open.”

Curl personal trainer Jussi Simulan according to the duo, it was not worthwhile at this stage to go to a high-pitch preparation camp in northern italy. The Olympics compete at an altitude of about 1,700 meters.

“For this hectic time and this moment, there was a better option to stay in Finland. As for this high-spending, Jasmin has adapted well. There is so much time in China before the start that there is just enough time, ”Simula said.

Kähärä rose to the Olympic team as quite a surprise outside of planning. Prior to this, he had competed in the World Cup with only three starts in Lahti.

After the race in Lillehammer, it was the turn of the crucial screenings for the Olympic selection. In Davos, Switzerland, he finished 23rd in the freestyle sprint, or similarly in the Olympics, and a week later in Dresden, Germany, practically 10th on the plain.

These the results indicate an increase to a new level.

“It’s bad to say what a level raise it is because Jasmin hasn’t competed in the World Cup in recent seasons and hasn’t gotten in the way of a free sprint. However, he is a specialist in that species. That’s the number one thing, ”Simula said.

According to Simula, the reason for the improved results is simple.

“This is the result of years of work. Yes, it just comes from there, and he’s grown into a pretty top athlete. When you get to a place like that and succeed, yes, it feeds on when you see in the World Cup where you are going and where you need to improve. However, he is a tough competitor, so the ketchup bottle has started to open. ”

According to Simula, growing into a top athlete is related to self-confidence.

“A lot happens inside your head. Starts believing and trusting. It culminates in self-confidence. It grows when it reaches its goals in the World Cup, and it feeds itself. ”

Finnish Cup 4/6 competitions, day 1:

Women & # 39; s 5 km (s): 1) Jasmi Joensuu Vantaa HS 12.38.2, 2) Jasmin Kähärä Vuokatti STK 14.8 seconds behind, 3) Emmi Lämsä Visa ST Kemi –17.8, 4) Maija Hakala Hämeen lHS –26 , 2, 5) Vilma Nissinen Vuokatti STK –30.3, 6) Julia Häger IF Minken –35.2, 7) Josefiina Böök Jämin J –35.3, 8) Anni Alakoski Kainuu HS –35.8, 9) Maaret Pajunoja IkaalistU –39.0, 10) Eveliina Piippo Vuokatti STK –39.6. 45 women involved.