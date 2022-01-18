Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy of the UAE for Climate Change, stressed that the transformation in the energy sector creates feasible opportunities to make a qualitative leap in the model of sustainable economic growth for the UAE and the countries of the Middle East and North Africa, explaining that efforts Aiming to confront climate change is a promising opportunity to enhance economic resilience and achieve prosperity for the region and its peoples.

This came during His Excellency’s participation in a virtual session within the activities of “Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week” entitled: “Aspirations of the Conference of the Parties for COP27 and COP 28 and Priorities for Economic Diversification after the Pandemic” along with His Excellency Alok Sharma, President of the twenty-sixth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change “COP26”, and His Excellency Sameh Shoukry, Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs and President-designate for the next session of the COP 27 to be hosted by Egypt. The session was moderated by Fred Kemp, Chairman and CEO of the Atlantic Council.

advancing climate action

In response to a question about the possibility of the region benefiting from global efforts to advance climate action, His Excellency said: “The countries of the Middle East and North Africa have special advantages that qualify them to accelerate the transformation process in the energy sector and benefit from their leadership in the field of energy production. As long as the world continues to depend on oil. We remain committed to providing reliable supplies of oil and gas that are less carbon-intensive. ADNOC is capitalizing on this advantage by developing and expanding ADNOC’s carbon capture, utilization and capture facilities, which are the first of their kind in the region.”

He added, “We are harnessing our distinguished capabilities in the field of hydrogen to lay strong foundations for the carbon-neutral hydrogen market. Over the past fifteen years, the UAE has directed a lot of investments towards solar energy and renewable energy, and we are continuing to multiply these investments.”

sustainable energy

His Excellency indicated that the world needs to invest at least $3 trillion in the field of renewable energy over the next ten years, and this is a promising opportunity that the UAE, the countries of the region and our international partners can take advantage of, explaining that this is the thinking methodology underlying the UAE’s strategic initiative for climate neutrality. Climate neutrality means the emergence of new sectors, skills and jobs, and efforts to address climate change represent viable opportunities for sustainable economic growth.

His Excellency explained that after the partnership between “ADNOC”, “TAQA” and “Mubadala” to consolidate the position of “Masdar” and turn it into a global leader in the field of clean energy, “Masdar” has doubled its total production capacity of renewable energy, and that the ambition is to build on this Solid foundations and reaching 100 gigawatts of production capacity, directing an open invitation to the world for the participation of the UAE and “Masdar” to achieve these ambitious goals that provide opportunities for growth and job creation in new sectors and skills.

In response to a question about the results of the twenty-sixth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change “COP26”, His Excellency said: “The 26th Conference of the Parties was a successful event as Glasgow was able to unite the efforts of 90% of the world economy and set the formal frameworks for plans and the path to achieving climate neutrality.

Accelerate the pace of innovation

He added: “The COP26 has also succeeded in launching many partnerships between governments and business partners to accelerate innovation. An example of this is the “Agri-Climate Innovation Initiative” launched by the UAE in cooperation with the United States and 34 other countries. It is a continuously expanding partnership, which aims To direct investments in the field of agricultural technology to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which constitute about a third of global emissions, and most importantly, the 26th Conference of the Parties was able to reach consensus on Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which lays the foundations for an effective launch of carbon markets. A strong start and establishes an important base on which both the UAE and the Arab Republic of Egypt can build.”

Regarding the approach that the UAE will adopt regarding the 28th Conference of Parties, which will be hosted by Abu Dhabi, His Excellency said: “The 28th Conference of the Parties is of particular importance, as it will witness the first global assessment of the progress made in achieving the Paris goals, including measures to reduce emissions, adapt to the repercussions, and secure Most importantly, it will chart the road map for climate action until 2030 and beyond,” he said, adding that the UAE has already begun to work closely with the conference presidencies in both the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United Kingdom to ensure that all countries continue to build on the momentum that Check in COP 26.

Public and private sector participation

His Excellency said: “We aspire for Abu Dhabi to be the destination from which the world begins to translate commitments into tangible results, and to spread commercially viable climate solutions on a large scale around the world. Therefore, we are working to ensure that the COP28 is inclusive and includes everyone, in order to reflect the views of countries developed and developing alike, and ensures the participation of the public and private sectors, and the scientific and civil society.”

He added: “This participation also requires benefiting from the expertise in the energy system in its various sectors, especially the oil and gas sector, because if we want to succeed in the path of transition towards the future energy system, we cannot immediately abandon the current system. Rather, we need to raise the efficiency of the energy system.” The current climate, reducing its emissions, and seeking the assistance of experts in the various energy sectors to find the climate solutions we are looking for.” His Excellency stressed the need for the world to always realize that the goal of addressing the phenomenon of climate change is to reduce emissions, not reduce growth and progress rates.

COP

For his part, H.E. Alok Sharma expressed his optimism and confidence in the success of the COP 27 that Egypt will host, and COP 28 that Abu Dhabi will host, while H.E. Sameh Shoukry affirmed that the COP 27 will be the first COP in the next ten years, which should be ” The Commitment Implementation Decade”, where the world is expected to redouble its collective efforts to implement Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement.