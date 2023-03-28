Skiing | Frida Karlsson skied even harder than Kerttu Niska

Frida Karlsson earned more than 160,000 euros from the World Cup alone.

Swedish cross country star Frida Karlsson the peak season also reflects nicely on his financial situation.

Expressen’s according to this season, Karlsson earned 1,842,000 kroner in prize money in the World Cup, which corresponds to approximately 164,300 euros.

For comparison: Kerttu Niskanen the prize pool in the World Cup was 151,000 euros.

Karlsson also received a bonus of 562,000 kroner, or about 50,100 euros, from the Swedish Ski Association. There are also sponsors’ bonuses that are not public.

In any case, the Swede’s total pot is more than three times his earnings from previous seasons.

The newspaper mentioned to Karlsson at the Salpausselkä Games that it is a lot of money.

“Yes, but I haven’t seen any of it yet. Someone else will take care of them,” Karlsson replied.

He said he would use some of the money for a vacation.

“Sudden departure anywhere!”

Karlsson finished sixth overall in the World Cup this season and won the Tour de Ski.

He won two silver and two bronze medals at the World Championships in Planica.

However, Karlsson’s road tests pale significantly to the rookie king of men’s skiers. Norwegian Johannes Hösflot Kläbo earned around 385,000 euros from the World Cup season, which is his single-season record.