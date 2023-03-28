The Amazon Italy Spring 2023 offers have begun and allow us to get many discounts on top-level products. An example is the offer for the Microsoft 365 Family subscription for 6 people, valid for 12 months on PC/Mac/tablet/smartphone. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

We recall that the Amazon Italy Spring 2023 offers they will be available until March 29, 2023, precisely until 11.59 pm. Obviously, for some products, it is possible that the promotion ends before this day and time, as the number of discount units available may run out. Our advice, therefore, is not to wait too long if you are interested in the product and if the price is right for you!

The advised price for this product it is 99€. The current price is not the lowest ever offered on the platform, but the difference is 4 euros. The product is sold by Amazon and delivered directly via email, so you don’t have to wait for shipping.

Microsoft 365 Family includes 12 months of access to the service for six people. Includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Family Safety, Microsoft Editor and Microsoft Teams, plus advanced Microsoft Defender security for your data and devices, Clipchamp Video Editor with premium effects and filters, and extra cloud storage and advanced protection for the physical and digital safety of the family.