Skiing | A great race from Kerttu Niskas – the fastest skiing of the day took the Tour de Ski to second place in the pursuit

Niskanen continues the tour in a tie with the top woman.

Kerttu Niskanen came second on Sunday at the Tour de Ski in the ten kilometer (p) pursuit in Switzerland’s Val Müstair.

The competition was won by Norway after a close fight Tiril Udnes Weng. Niskanen started the race in 12th place and 44 seconds behind the leader.

In the day’s split times, Niskanen was by far the fastest with a difference of more than 20 seconds.

Niskanen continues the Tour in a tie with Weng and Sweden Frida Karlsson with.

“It was a bit like a split start race for me. I tried to raise the ranks as much as possible. It was nice to notice that little by little the top was approaching from there. I tried to keep a steady bet until the end. I’m really satisfied that I was able to fight for the win,” Niskanen said in the announcement of the Ski Association.

The pursuit was started in the order determined by the final results of yesterday’s sprint (v).

Sprint winner Swiss Nadine Fähndrich caught up in the race well before halftime.

When the race had been skied for 20 minutes and about seven kilometers, Niskanen caught the top four, which at that point included Frida Karlsson, Anne Kjersti KalvåTirill Udnes Weng and Lotta Udnes Weng.

The race was decided on the final straight, where Tiril Udnes Weng was the best, but Niskanen kept Karlsson behind him.

A day became the second best Finn Anne Kyllönenwho finished 16th.

Krista Pärmäkoski the competition is more difficult. He started in 18th place and also finished in 18th. The gap to the top stretched to almost one and a half minutes.

“The grip was good, but on the sliding side I gave an equalizer, and the ski froze lap after lap,” Pärmäkoski told Yle.

The Tour de Ski continues on Tuesday, when 10 kilometers will be skied in traditional skiing and as an intermediate start.

At the same time, the tour moves to Oberstdorf for the next two races. The last three races will be contested in Val di Fiemme from the 6th to the 8th. January.

Score

Val Müstair, Switzerland:

World Cup 12/30 race, Tour de ski tour 2/7 race, 10 km pursuit (p):

Women: 1) Tiril Udnes Weng Norway 28.51,3, 2) Kerttu Niskanen Finland –0.4, 3) Frida Karlsson Sweden –0.6, 4) Anne Kjersti Kalvå Norway –1.9, 5) Lotta Udnes Weng Norway – 21.8, 6) Katharina Hennig Germany –41.9, 7) Rosie Brennan USA –44.9, 8) Heidi Weng Norway –1.03.3, 9) Nadine Fähndrich Switzerland –1.03.5, 10) Astrid Öyre Slind Norway -1.03.9,

…other Finns: 16) Anne Kyllönen –1.25,6, 18) Krista Pärmäkoski –1.27,2, 21) Jasmi Joensuu –1.36,8, 44) Katri Lylynperä –2.35,3, 61) Jasmin Kähärä –4.33,4 , 62) Anni Alakoski –4.52.9.