The biometric fingerprint examination implemented by the General Department of Criminal Evidence at Dubai Police has contributed to achieving tangible positive results in detecting those involved in 2,290 cases since its implementation in 2017.

The advanced technology that relies on artificial intelligence systems contributed to revealing the mystery of cases whose perpetrators used various methods to hide their identities, including the crime of stealing 12 million dirhams, the perpetrator disguised himself as a woman wearing an abaya and niqab to hide his face, but his identity was confirmed using the fingerprint of physical and kinetic measurements.

In detail, the Director of the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology, Major General Ahmed Thani bin Ghalaita, said that Dubai Police is a world leader in applying multiple biometric fingerprints to analyze forensic evidence, and had previously won the International Association of Police Chiefs Awards in 2020, for innovating the multi-model forensic biometrics technology. Specifically, the “kinetic fingerprint”,

He added that the examination of multiple biometric fingerprints has achieved tangible results in 2,290 cases since the application of this advanced technology in 2017, pointing out that Dubai Police sought early to expand the search for additional biometric fingerprints in addition to the face print that was used to analyze visual forensic evidence, to identify The identity of the accused.

He pointed out that the multiple biometric fingerprints contributed to overcoming the challenge of wearing face masks by perpetrators of some crimes who took advantage of the mandatory mask during the Covid 19 pandemic, which made facial fingerprint analysis impossible, stressing that these fingerprints achieved great effectiveness using artificial intelligence systems and experts. Competent people who have settled several issues.”

For his part, Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Hamad Al-Awar, Head of the Video and Image Evidence Examination Department in the Electronic Criminal Evidence Department, said, “The department previously relied on a technology that analyzes the face print, according to specific measurements, but some offenders deliberately hide their faces by wearing masks or other tricks, and it was difficult to Sometimes the face print is compared due to the lack of clarity of the video for one reason or another, whether the suspect is far from the imaging field or poor lighting, which represents a great challenge in proving his guilt or innocence, especially since it is not possible to find other traces such as fingerprints or DNA.

He added that the experimental stages of using the kinetic fingerprint in analyzing visual materials began in 2016, then new biometric fingerprints were added the following year, until several biometric fingerprints were adopted, including the face print, the kinetic print, and the ear print, which modern science has proven to differ from person to person. In addition, it is one of the few parts of the body that does not change from birth to death, as well as the handprint, and the fingerprint of physical measurements.

He pointed out that multiple biometric fingerprints contributed to several cases, including the theft of 12 million dirhams from an apartment, as surveillance cameras detected the suspect, but he was disguised as a woman and wore a niqab and an abaya, indicating that the experts were able to prove the charge by comparing physical measurements. And the kinetic fingerprint of the accused with the film material that was recorded for him by surveillance cameras. The experts in the department were also able to convict a defendant in another case by comparing the hand print, the kinetic print, the physical measurements print and part of the ear print, with the film material that was photographed for the accused, despite the absence of the face print, and he was convicted in the case.

He pointed out that the technical development of the Dubai Police in this field prompted the police authorities in other Emirates and several countries to seek the help of police experts to compare biometric fingerprints with cases there, in light of the accuracy of the results that provide and their ability to reveal the ambiguity of crimes in which it is difficult to identify the faces of the suspects.