The melting of glaciers is becoming a real danger for winter sports. Former ski racer Felix Neureuther is calling for change – not just for the World Cup. How can sport change?

Not science fiction: The Rettenbach Glacier before the start of the World Cup this weekend Image: Picture Alliance

Umthink – winter sports of the future cannot function any other way, Felix Neureuther is sure of that. “Winter sports are no longer as predictable as they used to be,” he says. Book a Christmas vacation in the summer and then later find a sugary winter landscape – people should say goodbye to this wishful thinking, says Neureuther.

For him, “business as usual” can no longer be an option in winter sports due to climate change. But a ban is also out of the question for Neureuther. “You can’t take away people’s joy,” says Neureuther. Rather, his approach is to “develop an awareness” among people of what they do – and what effects this can have.