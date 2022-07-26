Wizards of the Coast announced a new development team dedicated to video games, managed by the famous publisher of role-playing games, cards and more: Skeleton Key is a team that is based on some former BioWare and is focused on creating high-profile games.

Based in Austin, Texas, Skeleton Key is driven by Christian Daileya veteran of the gaming industry who previously worked at THQ, Pandemic and Electronic Arts, within which he was in BioWare, a company he recently left. Among the latest works, however, there seems to be the new Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, for which Dailey worked as an executive producer.

“I am thrilled to start this new adventure with the company that created so many of my favorite games from when I was younger,” said Dailey, “We look forward to growing our studio with other talented creators who share the our passion “.

We don’t know what Skeleton Key is working on, but it looks like Wizards of the Coast is going to aim high right away, focusing on the development of triple A games high budget, which therefore may take some time to reach conclusion.

Skeleton Key is the sixth development team within Wizards of the Coast in North America, and the second in Austin after Archetype Entertainment, which curiously shares with this new studio also the fact that it has some former BioWare as its founding elements.