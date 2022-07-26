Wrestling star John Cena is joining the Fortnite character roster, because of course he is.

The hugely-popular wrestler turned movie star will join Epic Games’ battle royale as part of a WWE promotion that also empathizes with the publisher’s Rocket League and Fall Guys.

Today’s announcement comes just days after former WWE boss Vince McMahon announced his retirement from the company, amidst multiple claims of sexual misconduct.

Fortnite is in the middle of its annual summer event.

Cena will arrive in Fortnite’s item shop from 1am UK time on Friday, 29th July, with various accessories including his trademark U Can’t C Me taunt as an emote.

In Fall Guys, stylized versions of WWE stars The Undertaker, Xavier Woods and Asuka join the shop this week, while decals themed around Cena and Roman Reigns will drop in Rocket League.

It’s interesting to see Epic launch this promotion across all three of its big live-service games at once, and book another big star for its Fortnite toybox.

Warner Bros’ crossover platform fighter Multiversus recently confirmed it had booked NBA star LeBron James – though, naturally, he’s been in Fortnite for a while already.