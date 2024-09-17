We are starting to see something more concrete regarding Skateboarding.the new chapter of the skateboarding series by Electronic Arts which now has a official early access release periodpreceded by new, more or less open playtests planned for the fall.

There is only talk of an early access launch in 2025so it’s still an extremely wide time frame, but in the meantime it’s something clearer than what had emerged up to now, given that the game has been in development for some time but has always remained rather under the radar at EA in terms of official communications, despite a very open approach from the developers who have often wanted to involve the community.

More than a fourth chapter in the series, as it should be considering that it comes 15 years after Skate 3, the new Skate. seems to be a sort of new beginning, reboot or something like that.