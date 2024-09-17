Simulator players will not be left empty-handed, let’s be clear, as they will be produced further paid expansions and more updates will be released. Additionally, a multiplayer mode is coming, along with “Creator Kits,” custom content made by Sims players chosen by the company (likely collaborations with content creators and the like).

As we reported, EA has decided not to move forward with development of a successor to The Sims 4. In other words, Don’t expect The Sims 5 to arrive .

The Sims 4 a bit like Fortnite

Obviously it could be a disappointment to discover that there will not be a new chapter, perhaps able to make steps forward in the current formula. At the same time however EA’s motivations are more than obvious. A new project is more of a risk than a benefit at a time when games as services are the backbone of many companies. The Sims 4 is a success and moving the audience to a new product could be a disaster, especially since many have now invested “too much” in The Sims 4 to be comfortable with the idea of ​​abandoning everything and starting over.

A group of moms in The Sims 4

We then add that The Sims 4 is free to play by now, so it is totally in a category of products that do not think in terms of “the next game”. The goal is profit and The Sims 4 manages to perfectly respond to the need as it is, without the huge investments and risks of a new chapter.

Clearly evolution is necessary but The Sims 4 can simply opt for a Fortnite move. At a certain point, based on the hardware data of the users obviously, the company could update the graphics engine or in any case the visual quality of the work, with small or large steps forward, all for free. The expansions and Creator Kits will allow regular earnings.

At some point, EA might even decide to make things more official and rename The Sims 4 to something new, perhaps a The Sims 4 Ever?