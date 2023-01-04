Through a statement, Ulises Laraspokesperson for the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJCDMX), announced the agency’s progress on the homicide of the Tirado brothers and their uncle, which occurred inside a home in the colony romeof the mayor’s office Benito Juárez.

According to what was indicated, a sixth implicated in the events was arrested, who was identified as Jose de Jesus “N”who would be related to the death of Jorge and Andres Tirado together with his uncle jose gonzalez.

As reported by Ulises Lara, the now detainee was being investigated by agents in the field of the FGJCDMX, as well as his activities in the San Andres de Tepilco neighborhoodwhere he was under surveillance by the capital authorities.

After confirming their possible participation in the homicide of three people in a building located on Medellín street, elements of the Investigation Police (PDI)they carried out the capture of José de Jesús “N” in the El Sifón neighborhood of the Iztapalapa mayor’s office.

In this way it adds to White “N”, Sally “N”, Blue “N”, Randy “N” Y Cardigan “N”like other detainees in the case of the Tirado brothers, who are already under judicial process for the crime of illegal deprivation of liberty, organized crime and intentional homicide.

all for a house

Jorge and Andrés Tirado, along with their uncle Jorge and their aunt, were last seen on December 16 in the Roma neighborhood, when they were traveling in a white car, the day they were kidnapped inside the property. in which they lost their lives.

investigations of the Specialized Prosecutor for the Search of Disappeared Personsindicated that the death of the Tirado brothers together with their uncle, would have been the product of a dispute over the property where their bodies were located.