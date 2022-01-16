A sixteen-year-old boy died on Sunday evening in a shooting incident in a home in Amsterdam Southeast. The police write this in a statement Twitter. It is not yet clear what exactly happened and whether it was intentional or an accident. A police spokesperson says that all scenarios are taken into account, including the possibility that a firearm has gone off accidentally.

The emergency services arrived around 7 p.m. on a report of a shooting incident in a house on Sinderenstraat. Inside, they found the 16-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds. Help was of no avail: the victim died on the spot from his injuries.

According to The Parool the police have arrested two boys of about the same age, but the spokesman would not confirm this. Witnesses tell the Amsterdam newspaper that the two are friends with the victim. They may have been taken by officers because the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unclear. The shooter would The Parool have fled.

The newspaper spoke to a relative of one of the boys who was taken away by the police. “They were going to chill out, they said,” the father said. “I warned them two days ago to stay on the straight and narrow.”