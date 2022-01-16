Monday, January 17, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Security policy President Niinistö and French President Macron discussed the situation in Ukraine

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 16, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Policy|Security policy

Discussions also focused on EU security cooperation.

President Sauli Niinistö talked to the French president over the phone on Sunday night Emmanuel Macronin with the situation on the Ukrainian border and on European security.

The President’s Office says that both Niinistö and Macron considered the dialogue with Russia important.

Their considers it essential that the European voice also be made clear in the debate. Niinistö is said to have supported President Macron’s actions since the start of the French EU presidency.

The presidents also discussed the European Union’s security cooperation and close relations with the United States.

“A serious and thorough discussion tonight with President Macron,” President Niinistö commented On Twitter and at the same time thanked Macron in French.

.
#Security #policy #President #Niinistö #French #President #Macron #discussed #situation #Ukraine

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Next Post

Culmv, the company is unique in Italy. "Nobody has the same autonomy"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.