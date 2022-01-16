Security policy President Niinistö and French President Macron discussed the situation in Ukraine

Discussions also focused on EU security cooperation.

President Sauli Niinistö talked to the French president over the phone on Sunday night Emmanuel Macronin with the situation on the Ukrainian border and on European security.

The President’s Office says that both Niinistö and Macron considered the dialogue with Russia important.

Their considers it essential that the European voice also be made clear in the debate. Niinistö is said to have supported President Macron’s actions since the start of the French EU presidency.

The presidents also discussed the European Union’s security cooperation and close relations with the United States.

“A serious and thorough discussion tonight with President Macron,” President Niinistö commented On Twitter and at the same time thanked Macron in French.