Family, friends and volunteers continue to search for Marta Granados, the 78-year-old Colombian woman who disappeared on May 14 and that this Monday he has completed more than two weeks without knowing his whereabouts, nor any indication that leads to knowing what happened that afternoon.

Her husband, Carlos Castelblanco last saw her while they were working at the Las Rusias ranch, in the municipality of Ramos Arizpe de Coahuila, in northern Mexico. Since then the authorities have searched around the area of ​​disappearance and the relatives continue to distribute flyers in the hope that she can be found.

According to the most recent report from the Coahuila State Prosecutor for Missing Persons, which was received by Carlos and his two sons Fernando and Juan Pablo, The investigation has not yet found information that could lead to his whereabouts.nor indications that can shed light on what happened on Sunday, May 14, when the 78-year-old mother, wife and grandmother disappeared at that ranch.

Marta Granados from Castelblanco.

This Monday there will be a update on the investigation, as well as the action plan for the search in the coming days.



Meanwhile, the loved ones of the Colombian woman they continue distributing flyers and putting up billboards to keep the population on alert in case they can see Marta.

Volunteers and search forces have joined the mission, Among these, the most recent to join the work is the Grupo VIDA collective, led by Sylvia Ortiz.

Residents of the surrounding urban areas of Ramos Arizpe, Saltillo and Monclova, they have also joined the mission to find Marta Granados.

For his part, The General Consulate of Colombia in Mexico maintains contact with the authorities of that country, as well as with the relatives.

