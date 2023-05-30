In the digital age, security informatics has become a matter of vital importance. Security measures, such as firewalls, antivirus software, and data encryption, are increasingly sophisticated, but there is one element that remains vulnerable: the human element. One of the most effective methods of gaining unauthorized access to sensitive data does not involve hacking or malware, but simply the psychological manipulation of unsuspecting individuals. This tactic is known as “social engineering”.

Cybersecurity in the real world and the importance of personal vigilance

Social engineering, in the context of cybersecurity, involves the use of tricks and manipulations to trick people into revealing personal or business information. Often, this involves making the victim believe that the attacker is a trusted person or a legitimate authority.

Some examples of precautions to take for cybersecurity in the real world

Let’s take an example: Imagine that an unknown person approaches you in a café, saying that they work for your internet service provider, this person asks you to verify some account information, including your email address and the answer to the question safety; you may be tempted to provide this information, but this may be social engineering.

Another common example involves unsolicited phone calls: an individual may call you, claiming to be from customer service at your bank, and ask you to confirm your account details “for your safety”. Even if the caller sounds professional and knows some personal details, that doesn’t mean he’s legit.

How to protect yourself?

Here are some real-world cybersecurity tips:

Education and awareness: The first line of defense against social engineering is awareness. It is important to be aware of the various tactics used by attackers and always be skeptical when asked to disclose personal or sensitive information. Verify identity: If someone contacts you requesting personal information, verify their identity before providing any details. Call the organization the person they are claiming to represent, using a number you found yourself, not the one you were given. Limit the disclosure of personal information: The information you share on social media can be used by attackers to gain your trust. Try to limit the information you share online and use your privacy settings to control who can see your data. Use multi-factor authentication: Multi-factor authentication (MFA) can help keep your accounts safe even if a malicious person gets your password.

IT security it’s not limited to the virtual world, in the real world, we need to be careful to protect our information just like we would our wallets or house keys.

Remember, your vigilance is the last line of defense against social engineering attacks.

Mistakenly many people think that virtual world and real world are separate: nothing could be more false.

Accidentally it is also possible to leave data unintentionally even on the work locker posters, let’s say I’m a big fan of a Hollywood star and I have a poster of this actress on the locker where I work.

One of the questions on one of my accounts (social, bank or other, it doesn’t matter), has the name and surname of this actress as an answer: account already screwed over so if you’re not careful.

Unfortunately, this factor that seems trivial is underestimated far too much, but it is not trivial.