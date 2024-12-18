Six tricks to clean and keep dust at bay that don’t involve using a vacuum cleaner

Dust is one of the common enemies to face when cleaning the home. This is because, over time and despite regular cleaning, it is inevitable that both furniture and other objects and surfaces in the home will be covered by these particles in one way or another.

At home, this compound is mainly made up of a set of remains from different sources, both inside and outside the home. At home, dust can become noticeable due to the mixture of different residues, such as hair or dead skin, insect remains or particles from the outside, among others.

To prevent the concentration of this waste, it is essential to frequently sanitize all areas of the home, although each of them has a specific cleaning method that will allow you to keep dust at bay in a simpler and more efficient way.

Choose the right tool

To combat dust formation in the most efficient way possible, it is important to choose which tool is best suited for each surface. Therefore, before starting cleaning, plan which areas of the home are going to be sanitized and use the utensils that are most useful for each space. Here are some of the best options for each area of ​​the home:

Flat surfaces such as tables, shelves or countertops: damp microfiber cloth.

Electronic screens such as televisions, computer monitors or mobile devices: dry microfiber cloth.

Floors, whether wooden, ceramic or vinyl: mop.

Rugs and carpets: Adhesive roller or rubber broom.

Decorative objects such as decorative figurines or paintings: duster.

Windows and glass: microfiber cloth with glass cleaner.

Clean the dust in the correct order

When cleaning with some tools such as a duster, it is important to take into account the order of cleaning, always starting with the highest areas until ending in lower areas such as floors or low furniture. This is because some dust particles from the upper parts could break off and fall, dirtying already clean parts again.

Start by using the duster to move dust from objects like hanging lamps or fans; continue cleaning intermediate areas such as televisions, tables or shelves; and ends with areas such as floors, chair and table legs or baseboards.

Use rubber gloves

One of the tricks that will allow you to remove dust – especially from hair and lint – without having to use a vacuum cleaner is rubber gloves. These tools are useful mainly in fabrics and similar materials due to their electrostatic properties and adhesive texture.

In this way, when rubbing on textile surfaces, such as bedding or upholstered furniture, friction is generated that attracts dust or any other remains of lint and hair, allowing them to be removed easily. This method is effective not only because of the simplicity with which it can be used, but also because it allows it to be adapted to curved and textured areas, such as sofas or cushions, which would be impossible to reach with other tools.

To use this method, put on rubber or latex gloves – you can use the classic yellow cleaning gloves. Next, lightly moisten the glove with water and run your hand over the surfaces full of dust or hair, rubbing in circular movements until all the remains adhered to the furniture are removed.





Other additional tips

When shaking carpets or hard fabric surfaces, it is important to carefully select the area and the appropriate tools for it. Choose a place that is as ventilated as possible and shake the surfaces with firm blows. If it is done from a window, it is important to take into account its location so that dust does not enter the house again or disturb any neighbors.

On the other hand, one of the most effective tools when cleaning flat textile areas, such as cushions without relief or sofas, are adhesive rollers. These are effective, as they are designed to trap particles such as dust, hair and lint from household surfaces without lifting or dispersing them, preventing them from adhering to other objects.

Whether you are going on a long trip or plan not to return home for a while for another reason, it is advisable to cover the furniture with covers or protectors that prevent it from collecting dust while no one is home. This not only prevents the accumulation of particles, but also makes it easier to clean them when you return.