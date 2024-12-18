The historian Mikel Herrán (@PutoMikel on networks) visited the set of The Intermediate to offer a history lesson to Wyoming and its La Sexta viewers.

This time, his class focused on the origin of Christmas lights in Spain and the use of public money to finance these festive decorations.

“Spending money on decorating environments and competing to see who has the brightest lights takes me to another era, the Baroque. A typical thing of the 17th and 18th centuries was the party, they loved it; and the baroques were very good at it,” Herrán explained.

Mikel Herrán, in ‘El Intermedio’. ATRESMEDIA

“During this time, they decorated the cities extravagantly. Baroque cities looked like Cortyland all year round, because they didn’t just put up lights at the holidays,” the historian revealed.

And it is that one of the most common practices was the so-called “ephemeral architecture”which consisted of temporary structures and decorations made of wood. These served to decorate the streets for a few days, imitating real monuments and buildings.





Among the most notable decorations of that time, the Wyoming collaborator highlighted those carried out during the proclamation of Charles IV as king.

For the occasion, “the streets were covered with wooden facades that They hid the old houses, passing them off as palaces dazzling,” said Herrán.

Wyoming and Mikel Herrán, in ‘El Intermedio’. ATRESMEDIA

Which also revealed that The city of Madrid “was a pioneer in inventing light pollution. In 1623, the Admiral of Castile organized a spectacle of such magnitude, with so many luminaries, that the neighbors claimed that it seemed like broad daylight.”

Herrán concluded his explanation by saying that “In the Baroque they did not worry much about the expense that these celebrations entailed.. “They served to promote themselves, like the mayor of Vigo, who seems to shit light bulbs.”